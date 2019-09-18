Idaho Dollar Tree Stores Facing $898,682 For Safety Violations

The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has hit Dollar Tree stores at four Idaho locations with $898,682 in proposed penalties. KIVI was quick to report about the huge fines the company could be facing due to safety violations.

The biggest issues were exposing employees to unsafe storage of merchandise, and blocked walkways and exit routes for the buildings.

The investigation began after a complaint was made regarding the unsafe storage of merchandise in their Boise location. Soon after the same complaints were made about their Caldwell, Nampa and Meridian stores.

While I always want to give a company the benefit of the doubt, as a customer at their Nampa store in the past I have seen these violations for myself. I just never realized how they could be a safety hazard, but these penalties make sense.

The company had 15 days from receipt of the citations and penalties to comply, request a conference with the OSHA's area director, or contest the findings.