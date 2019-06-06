Idaho Free Fishing Day This Saturday

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game will host a statewide free fishing event to try and get more people interested in fishing.

If you go to the designated free fishing areas throughout Idaho you don't even have to bring your own equipment. Idaho Fish and Game officers will have enough for everyone to share.

In the Magic Valley, you can fish at Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond from 9 a.m. - noon, Gavers Lagoon from 9 a.m. to noon and Freedom Park Pond from 8 a.m. to noon.

There are places all over Idaho you can check out .

You also don't have to have a fishing license. You can just show up and try it out, see if it is something you want to do. If you have never cast a line in your life, volunteers will help you out and teach you exactly what you need to know. Just be careful, you may get hooked (yes, that was a fishing pun, you're welcome)!