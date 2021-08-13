Idaho Most Wanted: At Large Since July; Sex Offence, Child Injury

An Idaho man who bailed while on parole has been at large for two months now. This individual is also wanted for grand theft, as well as crimes of a sexual nature involving a minor, in which an injury resulted.

Have you seen this man? His name is David John Turner, and he is wanted as of July 15, 2021, according to his criminal profile with the Idaho Department of Correction. Turner is 6'1", and 230 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Turner also has a distinctive tattoo on his right shoulder. It's a symbol described by the IDOC as representing anarchy. He also has a small smiley face tattoo on his left hand.

If you have seen this person, or know of his present whereabouts, please call 208-658-2000 immediately.

