Idaho Surpasses 2,000 Deaths Linked To Coronavirus

The state of idaho just recorded an unfortunate milestone in the battle against Covid-19. As the state approaches 187,000 total confirmed cases, the current death toll unfortunatley now exceeds 2,000.

It's been more than a year since reports of the first Coronavirus deaths were announced in Idaho in late-March of 2020. Since that time, more than 185,000 cases have been reported for the state by health officials. Recently, the Idaho death toll linked to Covid-19 reached 2,028.

On Thursday (April 22) alone, there were 234 confirmed new cases statewide, according to coronavirus.idaho.gov. Social-distancing, mask wearing and avoiding large groups of people is still recommended at the state level. Idaho is currently at a Stage-3 in the state Stay Healthy Guidline rebound plan. Some of the health recommendations that fall into this category include mask wearing in public, bars and restaurants enforcing seating only policies and gatherings of more than 50 people are strongly discouraged.

Nationally, the Covid-19 virus has been linked to 32 million persons, resulting in more than 584,000 fatalities. On a positive note, over 25 million Americans have successfully recovered after testing positive for the virus. More than 220 million Americans have also recieved at least one vaccine administration.

For the state of Idaho, more than 985,000 doses have been given out by state health workers. According to the latest state information, once a person has been completely vaccinated, masks are no longer a recommended safety precaution. The two vaccines currently being administered in the United States are the Moderna and Pfizer brands; the Johnson & Johnson / Janssen brand was resently halted while an investigation into reported blood clotting is underway.

