Idaho World War II Veteran Shows Off One Arm Push-up

This 91 year old man is my hero on so many levels. Not only is he a Word War II Veteran, but he is still vivacious and can do a one armed push-up.

According to eastidahonews.com Eugene Andrews is a World War II Veteran and he grew up in Idaho Falls during the Great Depression. He can still fit in his uniform and he is strong enough to do a one armed push-up. If you don't believe me, check it out for yourself.

I can't do a single arm push-up and I am still in my 20s. Come to think of it, I have never been able to do a single arm push-up. This guy truly is my hero and an amazing inspiration. Thank you Mr. Andrews.

What other people in your life are inspirational to you? Tag a veteran you know and let's make this guy famous for being so amazing.