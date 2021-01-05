Impractical Jokers Comedy Tour Comes To Boise In April

The cast of one of cable television's funniest reality shows are scheduled to appear in Boise as part of a live comedy show this April.

Idaho fans of the hidden camera show, "Impractical Jokers," will get the opportunity to see the group on stage at the ExtraMile Arena in Boise on April 9. Their comedy tour, which is billed as "The Scoopski Potatoes Tour," was postponed in 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The tour, barring any worsening COVID developments, is back on, with scheduled stops in Idaho, Oregon and Utah in April.

The reality show debuted on truTV in 2011, and quickly became a ratings grabber. It stars four childhood friends who pull public pranks on one another, and at the end of each episode, a punishment is handed down for the cast member who fails the most challenges.

The members of the show are Brian Quinn, Joe Gatto, Sal Vulcano and James Murray, all of whom hail from the East Coast. A select number of tickets are currently held by those who purchased them in 2020, prior to the postponement. There are also still a number of tickets available for those who wish to buy between now and the scheduled date of April 9, 2021.

Tickets for the show start at $49.00, and can be purchased on a number of websites. Impractical Jokers will begin its ninth season in February, 2021. Twenty-six new episodes will make up the show's upcoming season. There are 20 scheduled shows on the group's upcoming North American tour.