In What Type Of Car Did You Learn To Drive?

My son is turning 15 soon and has been talking a little about driver's ed and being all 'grown up' and driving. That scares me. Not just because of the thought of another new inexperienced driver on the roads but because that's going to be my kid out there on the road! I'm not ready for him to have that type of freedom and power.

In one of the conversations about learning to drive he had mentioned that there is a driving school where you learn to drive in a Camaro. I know most of us have seen that car around and every time I wonder why these kids get to learn in a nice car and I had to learn in a beat up jalopy?

In reality I'm still driving a beat up jalopy so not much has changed there. Let us know on the post above in what car you learned how to drive.