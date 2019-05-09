Get ready for the end of IT.

The trailer for IT Chapter Two , the conclusion of the hugely popular Stephen King adaptation from 2017, is here. And it is scary as hell. ( IT is scary, har dee har har.) It’s mostly just Jessica Chastain sitting and talking with an old lady over tea. But there is a pause here that is so still and so long that it makes you want to jump out of your seat. And then things get really crazy.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Evil resurfaces in Derry as director Andy Muschietti reunites the Losers Club — young and adult — in a return to where it all began with It Chapter Two. The film is Muschietti’s follow-up to 2017’s critically acclaimed and massive worldwide box office hit “IT,” which grossed over $700 million globally. Both redefining and transcending the genre, “IT” became part of the cultural zeitgeist as well as the highest-grossing horror film of all time. Because every 27 years evil revisits the town of Derry, Maine, It Chapter Two brings the characters — who’ve long since gone their separate ways — back together as adults, nearly three decades after the events of the first film.

There’s also a pretty outstanding new poster for the film:

New Line

IT Chapter Two opens in theaters on September 6.