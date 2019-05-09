‘IT Chapter Two’ Trailer: The Losers’ Club Is All Grown Up
Get ready for the end of IT.
The trailer for IT Chapter Two, the conclusion of the hugely popular Stephen King adaptation from 2017, is here. And it is scary as hell. (IT is scary, har dee har har.) It’s mostly just Jessica Chastain sitting and talking with an old lady over tea. But there is a pause here that is so still and so long that it makes you want to jump out of your seat. And then things get really crazy.
Here’s the official synopsis:
Evil resurfaces in Derry as director Andy Muschietti reunites the Losers Club — young and adult — in a return to where it all began with It Chapter Two. The film is Muschietti’s follow-up to 2017’s critically acclaimed and massive worldwide box office hit “IT,” which grossed over $700 million globally. Both redefining and transcending the genre, “IT” became part of the cultural zeitgeist as well as the highest-grossing horror film of all time. Because every 27 years evil revisits the town of Derry, Maine, It Chapter Two brings the characters — who’ve long since gone their separate ways — back together as adults, nearly three decades after the events of the first film.
There’s also a pretty outstanding new poster for the film:
IT Chapter Two opens in theaters on September 6.
Gallery — The Best Horror Movie Posters Ever: