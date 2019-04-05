Jared Leto Shares New ‘Morbius’ Image
This week on Twitter, Jared Leto shared a new image from his film Morbius, based on the supporting character (and vampire) from Spider-Man comics. It’s a better look at Morbius than the first shot, where only his eyes were visible behind a movie clapboard. This time you can see him standing on a bustling sidewalk. In the GIF everyone’s moving, except sad Michael Morbius, who’s standing still with a hoodie over his head:
None of the shots so far show us Morbius in his vampire form. The character first debuted in The Amazing Spider-Man #101, where he faced off with Spidey while on the hunt for some blood; an experimental serum had turned humble Michael Morbius from scientist into “Living Vampire” Following the success of Venom — a Spider-Man spinoff without Spidey in it — Sony is now expanding their superhero movie universe even further with Morbius.
Morbius, directed by Safe House and Life filmmaker Daniel Espinosa, opens in theaters in the Summer of 2020. The next Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: Far From Home, opens in theaters on July 5, 2019.
