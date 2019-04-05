Jared Leto Shares New ‘Morbius’ Image

This week on Twitter, Jared Leto shared a new image from his film Morbius , based on the supporting character (and vampire) from Spider-Man comics. It’s a better look at Morbius than the first shot, where only his eyes were visible behind a movie clapboard. This time you can see him standing on a bustling sidewalk. In the GIF everyone’s moving, except sad Michael Morbius, who’s standing still with a hoodie over his head:

None of the shots so far show us Morbius in his vampire form. The character first debuted in The Amazing Spider-Man #101, where he faced off with Spidey while on the hunt for some blood; an experimental serum had turned humble Michael Morbius from scientist into “Living Vampire” Following the success of Venom — a Spider-Man spinoff without Spidey in it — Sony is now expanding their superhero movie universe even further with Morbius.

Morbius , directed by Safe House and Life filmmaker Daniel Espinosa, opens in theaters in the Summer of 2020. The next Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: Far From Home , opens in theaters on July 5, 2019.