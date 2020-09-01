Jerome Man Dies Following Motorcycle Crash

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A Jerome man involved in a motorcycle crash earlier in August has died from his injuries at an eastern Idaho hospital.

According to Idaho State Police, Robert Skinner, 55, was sent to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls were he died Monday, August 31, from his injuries following an August 18, crash in Jerome. ISP said they investigated the crash that happened at around 3:29 p.m. on South Lincoln St at West Ave. D when Skinner, on a 2003 Yamaha, turned south onto South Lincoln and lost control, overturning the motorcycle.

Skinner, who hadn't been wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle, according to ISP.