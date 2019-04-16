Journey Announce October Las Vegas Residency

This might be the year to get a part-time home in Las Vegas. We are only a few weeks into spring and we already have a pretty impressive lineup of artists coming our way. Boise and Salt Lake City are always a pretty sure bet on concert venues. But if you are willing to travel a few more hours you have an even better bet on options in Las Vegas.

We already know that the Eagles have decided that they are only doing two shows in the United States this year and both of those will happen in Las Vegas in late September. They'll be playing the entire Hotel California album for the first time ever in concert. A few weeks after the Eagles take over the city of sin, Journey will begin their October residency at the Colosseum inside Caesars Palace.

The Journey Las Vegas residency will run from October 9-26, 2019. Don't be fooled by the story image above, this is Journey with Arnel Pineda and not Steve Perry unless he makes a special appearance.