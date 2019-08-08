Ketchum Woman Charged with Domestic Battery

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-A Ketchum woman is facing allegations of battery after a Wednesday altercation with a 32-year-old man.

According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, 26-year-old Alexandria Brown is being held in the Blaine County Detention Center for one felony count of Domestic Battery for the Wednesday altercation. Officials say police were called to the Crestview Apartments in Ketchum at around 2:45 a.m. for a report of a domestic incident.

When officers arrived Brown was attempting to leave, they also found a 32-year-old man with visible injuries. Brown was arrested and also charged with driving under the influence.