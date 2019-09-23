Kuna School Board Picks Mascot for New High School

The new Swan Falls High School will be opening next fall, and we just found out that the Kuna school board has decided on a mascot. Idaho Press first reported the story, that the selection was down to three after a community survey.

The three choices were the Raptors, Steelheads or Chargers. After the votes were tallied Raptors had the most first place votes and Chargers were second.

Although the board of trustees chose the second option, to pay tribute to the reason the school got it's name, the Swan Falls Dam. Which is the first hydroelectric dam on the Snake River.

The school currently under construction is located at the intersection of Linder and Columbia Roads. Obviously, the community is looking forward to the new high school in the area and now having a mascot for the school only makes it more exciting as we are less than a year away from the doors being open.