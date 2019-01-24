There are thousands of dogs and cats that go through the Twin Falls Animal Shelter every year. Some of them get adopted within a few days and others stay there for weeks, waiting for a family to adopt and love them. Right now, Rosie is that dog. She came to the shelter before Christmas with her sister. They both spent the rest of the holiday season in the lonely kennels of the shelter. But, Rosie's sister was recently adopted and now Rosie is really ready for a family to take her in.

Rosie is a young (less than two years old) Doberman/Shepherd cross. She gets along great with other dogs too. If Rosie isn't your type, there are a lot of other great dogs and cats at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter. You can even check out pictures below and on their Facebook page .