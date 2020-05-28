Longest COVID 19 Hospitalized Magic Valley Patient Released

St. Luke's Magic Valley shared the story of a patient who was just released from the hospital after suffering from COVID 19 for months. The man shared his experience with the virus and how thankful he was to be able to get on with his life.

Check out the video for yourself. It is pretty amazing. No matter what you may feel about the Coronavirus pandemic, I think we can all agree that we can be happy for this guy who gets to go home.

He stated that he started in the Wood River Valley in March and was transferred to Twin Falls. He was finally released from the hospital on May 19th still unable to walk on his own and still on oxygen, but able to leave.

May 19 St. Luke’s Magic Valley COVID-19 Patient Discharge from St. Luke's on Vimeo.

He stated his experience with the Coronavirus saying that it is something no one wants to deal with, he wouldn't wish it on anyone. He said he had no energy and young people who think they are invincible don't want to have to deal with COVID 19.

I just want to give this guy a hug! He is still happy and pretty chipper for being so sick for so long. He said he lost 30 pounds and definitely isn't back to his normal self yet. He will be able to get there though, and that is the important thing. Congratulations to him and the St. Luke's staff.