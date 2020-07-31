Magic Valley Cinema 13 Announces New Reopen Date

Barring any further complications, it looks like the movie theater will be opening again on August 21st.

According to the Magic Valley Cinema 13 Facebook page, the theater is confident that this date will not change. However, you never know with the state of the pandemic.

The cinema will have reduced operations hours and encourage social distancing in the theater. The theaters will only be allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity. You will also be able to reserve your seating and have advanced ticket purchases through their website and app.

The press release that was sent out also said that two seats adjacent to guests will automatically be blocked so protect and encourage social distancing. If you don't feel well or have any symptoms of COVID 19 you are asked to not come to the theater.

Employees will also be having health screenings done to ensure no employees are arriving sick. They will also wear masks and gloves at all time with, of course, more cleaning and sanitation protocols.

I am not sure yet what kind of movies they will be showing because I feel like most release dates of movies have been postponed. Maybe this is a good indication of when new movies will be released again. Fingers crossed I really can't wait for the new Wonder Woman to come out. You can always follow them on social media as well.