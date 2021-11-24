Magic Valley Man Charged with Two Counts of Rape

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Minidoka County authorities charged a Twin Falls man on two counts of rape involving an underage female earlier this month. According to court documents, 41-year-old Jeffery R. Few was arrested on November 17. Officers said in the affidavit that Few was found together with the juvenile at a home in Minidoka County. Few allegedly told officers nothing had happened and said he had driven from Twin Falls to give the juvenile a vape pen. However, after further investigation, the juvenile allegedly told officers the two had consensual intercourse on two occasions. Under Idaho law, it is considered rape if the person is three or more years older than the victim who is 16 or 17 years old. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for December 1.

