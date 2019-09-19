Magic Valley Walk To End Alzheimer’s This Weekend

The Magic Valley is getting together this Saturday September 21st for the Magic Valley Walk to End Alzheimer's. You can join the fight too.

The walk is this Saturday, September 21st at the College of Southern Idaho at the Falls Ave entrance. Registrations starts at 10 a.m., there will be an opening ceremony starting at 11 a.m. and the walk itself starts at 11:30 a.m. It is a family friendly event, in fact children are encourage. It is a great way to remember someone who you may have lost to the disease, someone you know who may be suffering or just to learn more about it.

Alzheimer's has never had a survivor. Really, if you think about it, that is scary. There is no cure, once someone is diagnosed, they will not survive. The Walk to End Alzheimer's is raising money to change that.

Alzheimer's is such a tough disease to witness. The people you love struggling to remember who they are, who you are and everything in between. My grandmother passed away from Alzheimer's when I was in high school. Watching her deteriorate was incredibly difficult, and watching my grandpa struggle each day to remind the woman he was married to for 49 years that he wasn't an intruder was heart breaking.

You can register for the walk before hand if you don't want to wait in line. If you can't walk or don't want to, you can also donate at their website. Right now they are not quite half way to their goal of raising $75,000 but there are 184 participants and 55 teams so far. You can still join.