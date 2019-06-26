Meteorologist Claps Back At Social Media Bully In Epic Way

We have heard it so many times before, if you are not ok with public scrutiny you should not be on television or in the media. While that is true to an extent, some social media warriors take things beyond where anyone should go. This meteorologist from Salt Lake City clapped back at a cyber troll and we can't stop reading it.

I wish I looked as fabulous as this woman does in blue. I experienced trolls like this when I worked in television. They are everywhere but that doesn't mean they should be everywhere. Bravo to Allison for standing up for herself and giving the social media warrior the attention he wanted ten fold.

This is us starting a slow clap for her.