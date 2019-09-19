Missing: Idaho Teen Might Be In Washington Or Montana

One of the newest Idaho profiles to be added to a national missing persons' database was shared just days ago. Have you seen Isaac Turner? He is missing as of August 28, 2019, according to his profile that was recently shared on the Center for Missing and Exploited Children website. He went missing from the area of Plummer, Idaho, which is located approximately 475 miles northwest of Twin Falls.

Turner is 16-years-old, and is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5'11" in height, and was born November 23, 2002.

Information included in his profile mentions he might have connections to the city of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. He might have also traveled to the states of Washington or Montana.

If you have seen, or know the whereabouts of Isaac Turner, please call 1-800-THE-LOST, or 9-1-1. You can also contact the Benewah County Sheriff's Office, at 1-208-245-2555.