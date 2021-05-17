Missing: Nampa ID Teen Missing Since May 7

A southwest Idaho teenager has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles.

Do you have any information on the whereabouts of Tristuana Ruby Navarro-Rios? Her missing persons profile was recently added to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. Her last date of contact was May 7, 2021.

Navarro-Rios,16, has blonde hair and brown eyes. She is 5'3", and weighs 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a yellow hoodie and pastel shorts.

Please contact the Nampa Police Department if you have any information regarding her current location.

