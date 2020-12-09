Most Wanted: Two SW Idaho Men At Large Wanted For Robbery

Two men are wanted by southwest Idaho law enforcement for robbery. One of the men has had a $75,000 bond assigned to his case.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office is currently attempting to track down two men wanted for robbery. Both individuals are wanted as of December 9, 2020.

The first man is Jeffrey Gordon Manske. Manske, 38, has black hair and brown eyes, and is 6'1", and 175 pounds. The second individual wanted by Idaho police is Jacob Lybbert. Lybbert, 36, is 6'4", and weighs 250 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. Lybbert currently has a bond of $75,000 assigned to his case.

Both men's profiles are currently found on the Southwest Idaho Crime Stoppers website. If you have any information that could help the Ada County Sheriff's Office apprehend these two wanted criminals, please phone 208-577-3000. To leave an anonymous tip, click here. To receive alerts regarding wanted criminals in the area, click here.