Multiple Crashes on U.S. 93 Saturday Night in Twin Falls County

HOLLISTER, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls County law enforcement responded to multiple slide-offs and crashes Saturday evening as temperatures dropped and winds picked up following a snow storm.

According to the Twin Falls Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police, officers were called out to nearly half-a-dozen, or more, crashes along U.S. Highway 93 Saturday evening. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office listed at least five areas where people had slid off the highway or crashed: 3300 N. Hwy 93, 4100 N. Hwy 93, MP 20 Hwy 93, 3100 N Hwy 93, 2404 E near Hwy 93.

One in particular was at milepost 22 where deputies, ISP, Salmon Tract Fire, and Magic Valley Paramedics responded. The crash involved two vehicles and required occupants to be extricated.