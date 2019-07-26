Must Watch: Git Up Challenge Shoshone Police Round Two

The Git Up Challenge has been sweeping the nation and we kind of love it. The line dance to the rap/country song is pretty fun. Shoshone Police was challenged for a second time and they again, did not disappoint.

The best part about this video is how much fun everyone is having. There are kids and officers together. And if you check out one of the guys on the right he straight up does the worm! There is so much fun here it is hard to follow.

We have one video of the Git Up Challenge from about a week ago. If you missed it you have to see it here. I will say it again, K9 Eros totally makes the video. And we love it.

If there are some officers or police departments that you want to challenge make sure you tag them in the comments. Right now Shoshone Police are way out in front killing it.