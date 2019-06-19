MUST WATCH: Is This Video Proof Twin Falls Needs Another Bridge?

There has been some routine maintenance going on at the Perrine Bridge this week. They have brought travel down to a single lane in both directions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Do you think Twin Falls could use a second bridge across the canyon?

Admittedly getting across the bridge isn't usually incredibly difficult. There are a few delays occasionally, especially during road construction or when there is an accident. However, there are plenty of people calling for a second bridge to go across the canyon and having each bridge only be one way.

After watching this video I might be inclined to agree with them. Doug Maughan said this video was taken BEFORE the single-lane detour. He also said that a few minutes later when he was traveling that direction, the blockage was gone. We still aren't sure what it looks like during the maintenance times.

So do you think it is time that Twin Falls gets a second bridge across the canyon heading toward Jerome or do you think we can live with what we have for a little while longer?