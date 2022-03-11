NEARLY SOLD OUT: Comedian JP Sears Coming to Idaho in March

If you could use a laugh in the face of strange and trying times, comedian JP Sears is coming to Idaho in March and his show might just be what the doctor suggested ordered mandated.

If you’re not familiar with JP Sears, I’ll give you a little bit of background. JP is a freedom loving American. He believes in free speech, and it’s fair to say that he leans towards a conservative mindset when it comes to his take on current events.

JP’s work takes an unapologetic stand for freedom, free speech, and encouraging people to free themselves from fear. – awakenwithjp.com

You probably know JP even if you think you didn’t know.

JP’s content is all over YouTube and his videos have earned him more than 500 million views, ranging on topics like the war in Ukraine, to the COVID-19 pandemic, to being vegan and gluten intolerant. If there’s a trigger topic out there, chances are he's turned it into a funny and thought provoking bit.

What’s to love about JP’s comedy

Whether you agree with him or not, you might appreciate the fact that he’s creating content that’s entertaining. In a world where comedians are being canceled even when they stay in the lines, you have to appreciate a talent who pulls no punches and encourages free thinking through satire.

JP isn’t for everyone

If you’re someone who is easily triggered when you hear a counter-culture opinion, JP is not your safe space.

JP will be performing in Idaho Falls on March 26 in Idaho Falls

Show Date: March 26, 2022 8pm

Location: Idaho Falls Civic Center

Tickets: VIP $84, including a post-show Q&A

Reserved: $25

This show is nearly sold out. You can see what’s left at the Idaho Falls Arts Council website.