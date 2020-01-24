New Barber Shop/Tattoo Parlor Opening In Downtown Twin Falls

A new barber shop and tattoo parlor is opening soon in Downtown Twin Falls. It will be a place to get a sweet hair cut and a cool tattoo.

The Rock-A-Billy Barber and Tattoo Company will be located at 110 Main Ave North in Downtown Twin Falls where the original Guppies Hot Rod Grille used to be. The barbershop and tattoo parlor will offer haircut and beard trimming. The shop will apparently also offer a place to watch television while enjoying beer, coffee or other refreshments.

The barber shop portion of the shop will also offer membership services. For $32 per month you can have a haircut, style, shampoo, conditioning with a hot steam towel and a hot lather neck shave. That is the smallest membership they offer. They offer two other membership services as well.

As far as the tattoo shop portion of the shop, it doesn't appear they are featuring any particular artists just yet but I imagine they will start featuring them by the time they open their doors in February. One cool thing they will be offering is events for guest tattoo artists to come into the shop. I am not sure if they will be artists from other shops in the area or if they will be guests from out of the Magic Valley. We will have to wait and see.

You can always contact them for more information.