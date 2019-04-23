New Boudoir Studio Opening In Twin Falls
Boudoir by Laura has officially opened in Twin Falls and if you check out some of her photos on her Facebook page, they are stunning. She will be hosting a grand opening event on May 3rd.
If you have ever thought about doing a Boudoir photo shoot, and let's be honest most women I know have, this might be a good time for you to book it. There is going to be wine tasting at her event and a major discount toward a purchase of a shoot.
The address is 625 Addison Ave and the event starts at 6 p.m. and it runs through 8 p.m. You must be 21 years or older to attend (got to love wine tasting).
If you are thinking about doing it, this is a good way to get comfortable with the studio space and she is offering a $200 gift certificate toward any purchase on the price list which is pretty sweet.
Admittedly when I read about it, I was wondering if this is something that would go over well here, but after seeing some of her photos I think it could be incredibly fun.