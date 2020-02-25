New Food Delivery Service Up And Running In Twin Falls

Sure there are things like DoorDash and Uber Eats, but there aren't a ton of "local" food delivery options in Twin Falls. Food 2 Go is now up and running in Twin Falls.

We do have one other local food delivery place called Twin Falls Express, and they are great, but now we have another option. Food 2 Go has a ton of options for food delivery from fast food like Burger King, Arby's, Capriottis and Blaze to sit down restaurants you may not want to go out to enjoy.

You can order Buffalo Wild Wings, Applebee's, Hong Long, Depot Grill, La Fiesta, Peking, Anchor and many more and you don't have to go sit down at the restaurant. The website has a cuisine sort feature to help you make a decision without getting overwhelmed and seeing all the restaurant options, and there are a lot.

Delivery options are based on distance away from the restaurant you are ordering from. Here at the radio station if I wanted to order El Sombrero in Jerome, the delivery fee would be $15, but that is a good drive away. However, if I wanted to order from The Cove, the deliver fee is only $5.

Trying to order from Fiesta Ole in Kimberly, the delivery fee is $8. So really they can service Twin Falls, Jerome, Filer, Kimberly and surrounding communities.