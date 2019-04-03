Just another sign the Tri-Cities is growing... a brand new (non-chain) sports bar will open it's doors next week in Kennewick, check out the pic's of their food......

The new sports bar is called Silos:

New favorite sports bar & grill opening up Tuesday April 9th at 11am! 5621 square feet of space for all to enjoy with great beer, food , wine & spirits! Full menu featuring sandwiches, pizza, appetizers, burgers & full entrees. 21 years & over establishment Be in the know and text: SILOS to 78816 on your cell phone. Stay tuned for updated info to come. CHEERS!

My mouth literally started watering when they posted photos of some of their food items yesterday...OMG so to say I'm excited for this new sports bar would be a understatement....