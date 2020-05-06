North Idaho Fish and Game Investigating Two Cases of Elk Poaching

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (KLIX)-North Idaho conservation officers are investigating two incidents of elk and deer poaching that happened in April.

One incident happened near the town of Orofino near Campbell's pond sometime between April 15 and 17 when a cow elk was harvested outside of season, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Conservation officers found the detached skull and field dressing of the cow elk with a carcass in another area believed to be the same animal. A $300 reward is being offered for information that leads to a citation of those responsible.

The other incident may have happened near the community of Blanchard on April 17 when a cow elk and white tailed doe were illegally shot, both of which were pregnant. Conservation officers found the cow elk and white-tailed doe near the Idaho and Washington boarder with their quarters removed and carcasses dumped in a field. Investigators recently released a photo of a suspect vehicle they are trying to track down that could be involved in the poaching case. A cash reward is also being offered for information on this crime.

Photo courtesy Doug Meyer, Idaho Department of Fish and Game.