Opinion: Democrat Party Headquarters is in Kimberly, Idaho

Twin Falls County Democrat Party Headquarters is in Kimberly? It appears to be the case. I passed this house over the weekend. If there’s a left-wing cause, this property appears to have it covered. There are Black Lives Matter signs and flags. A handmade sign explains there are veterans against Trump (there must be a few, simply because it’s a microcosm of the larger culture).

There’s a rainbow flag and a rainbow sign which appears to shout, “SAFE!” Must be a member of another team just stole second base!

The grass is probably greener in the Republican Party. Or better watered. Or better maintained.

I’m not quite sure what the neighbors think. I didn’t stick around. It’s just that it’s so incongruous. In Kimberly!

There was a moment when I thought the place was decorated for Halloween, but it’s still only September. If you go trick-or-treating at this location, you could get your candy redistributed. If you have two peanut butter cups and someone else has none, well. You probably got two through no effort of your own or someone liked your looks and that would be an unfair advantage.

A few years ago I was walking not far from City Park in Twin Falls. I came across a building where a sign above the door informed me it was county Democrat Party HQ. A sign also said “Vacancy”. Empty buildings and empty heads. Somehow, I don’t believe the people of Kimberly are flocking to the Democrats. Unless someone is promising much more than he can deliver. Maybe the candy won’t just be free. You’ll get a check if you take some.