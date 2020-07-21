Paul Mitchell School Coming To Twin Falls

A new cosmetology school is opening up in Twin Falls. Paul Mitchell is one of the most well known cosmetology schools around the country.

Starting in August you can join Paul Mitchell, at least that is when classes start. You can fill out information now to get started. If you are looking to get started in a career in beauty it might be something you are interested in.

According to their site, you will get hands on training in cutting, color, texture, styling and even skin and nails depending on what you are interested in. I am not sure how much it costs, that is something I am sure they will discuss with you. You can sign up now to be contacted by them.

You can also give them a call at 208-515-3348 or send them a message through their Facebook account.