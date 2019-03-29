‘Pennyworth’ Teaser: Meet Alfred Before He Became Batman’s Butler
Before Alfred was Alfred he was ... well, he was still Alfred. But he wasn’t, like, Alfred Alfred.
The premise of DC’s new show Pennyworth is similar to Gotham, a Batman show without Batman, set in the days before Bruce Wayne became the Dark Knight. In Pennyworth, Alfred (Jack Bannon) has yet to begin working cleaning the Bat-Cave. Instead, he’s a former military man who begins to work for Bruce’s father Thomas (Ben Aldridge). The first teaser for the series is above.
The show’s official synopsis:
Bruno Heller (Gotham, The Mentalist, Rome) serves as executive producer/writer and Danny Cannon serves as executive producer/director (Gotham, CSI series). From Warner Horizon Scripted Television, DC origin story Pennyworth is a ten-episode, one-hour drama series based on DC characters created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger. It follows Bruce Wayne’s legendary butler, Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon), a former British SAS soldier who forms a security company and goes to work with Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge), Bruce’s billionaire father, in 1960’s London.
Pennyworth premieres on Epix this summer.
