Perrine Bridge Cleaning Set to Start Sunday (Aug. 15)

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Crews will begin routine cleaning of the Perrine Bridge beginning this weekend through most of next week. The Idaho Department of announced the work will take place at night, during reduced traffic hours, starting on Sunday August 15, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night until Thursday August 19.

Crews will clean the bridge deck, side walks, drains and joints and will require single lane closures on the side being worked on, “First we will clean the northbound lanes and then switch over to the southbound lanes,” ITD Maintenance Foreman Chuck Sharp said. “The Perrine is a vital bridge in our region and routine maintenance and cleaning help ensure the longevity of the structure.”

Drivers will need to watch for work crews while they do their work. ITD said drivers may want to consider an alternate route during the nighttime hours if they can.

