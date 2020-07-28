Planet Fitness To Require Masks August 1st

Starting August 1st, the gym Planet Fitness will require it's members to wear a mask while they are in the building.

According to their website, anyone inside the club will have to wear a mask. Employees are already wearing them. So if you plan on working out, using the tanning beds, massage chairs, whatever, you need a face covering.

They indicate on the website as well that if you forget a mask or you don't have one that you can visit the front desk and they will provide one for you.

I support any business that makes the decision to do what they think is best for their customers. However, I am not sure how many people will willingly go to the gym with a mask to workout. I mean I love hitting the gym, but I am not sure I could get on the treadmill with a mask on. Hey, on the bright side it might help with cardio strength.

Planet Fitness also has some pretty strict cleaning policies. They always have had a really clean facility and they have amped that up as well. I have to say that I am glad they aren't shutting down again. I hate to see businesses close their doors. Hopefully enough people will wear a mask and keep the facility going strong.

You can read their full statement and protocols at their website.