Please Help Find: 13-Yr-Old Cassia County Boy Last Contact May 3
A southern Idaho teenager has been recently added to a statewide database for missing juveniles.
Have you seen Ray Eric Larious? He has been reported missing since May 3, 2020. Ray is a Cassia County teenager, and has brown hair and brown eyes, according to his profile on the Idaho State Police / Missing Persons Clearinghouse Website.
Larious is reported to be 5'1", and weighing 90 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and camouflage-colored shorts. He recently turned 13-years-old on April 24.
Please contact the Cassia County Sheriff's Office if you have any information on Ray's whereabouts, at 208-878-2251.
