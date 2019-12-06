Please Help Find: Caldwell Teen Has Been Missing Since Nov. 14
A teenager from southwest Idaho has recently been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles.
The profile of Michael Pelpzer has been added to the Idaho State Police / Missing Persons Clearinghouse. Pelpzer hasn't had contact with family since November 14, 2019, according to details shared on the website.
He is 16-years-old, and has brown hair and brown eyes, and weighs approximately 130 pounds. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Caldwell Police Department, at 208-454-7531.