Please Help Find: South Idaho Teen Missing Since January 14

UPDATE: Ryker Perkins has been located.

(Original Story) A southwest Idaho teen has recently been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles.

Have you seen Ryker Tyson Perkins? The Ada County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for information on his current whereabouts. Perkins' last date of contact with family is listed as January, 14, 2020, according to his profile on the Idaho State Police / Missing Persons Clearinghouse website.

Perkins is 6'1", and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes, and is 17-years-old.

If you have seen, or know the current whereabouts of Ryker Tyson Perkins, please call 208-577-3000.