POLL: To Open Or Not To Open, That Is The Question

There has been a lot of debate lately about whether or not Idaho is opening too soon or not soon enough. We want to know how drastic the divide is. Do you think it is too soon to open or do you think it is a long time coming?

There seems to be a wide variety of answers to this question. I hear people saying that this entire thing is a conspiracy theory and the government is trying to control the people or see how easy it is to control the people. There are lots of theories out there but I don't have room for all of them.

I have also heard people saying that this is prolonging it, the economy needs to be reopened and the economic hit is not worth the closure. Some people are even thinking that we shouldn't open up the state for at least 6 months to a year, or whenever there is a vaccine. So again, just curious where everyone stands on this.

I have family in Nevada and they are struggling badly right now. My sister has been out of work for 10 weeks and hasn't received a single unemployment check. I am thankful that even though Idaho has had some struggles I know more people who have received unemployment benefits than haven't.

There is no doubt there are some major struggles right now. This isn't an easy problem to solve.