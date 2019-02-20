RECALL: Infant Extract Sold In U.S. Contains Undisolved Compounds

FDA

The Food and Drug Administration has announced the recall of a nationally sold infant and adult herbal medication that is said to offer soothing results for a range of health issues.

The recall notification posted on February 15 to the FDA's website involves the DG (Dollar General) Brand Gripe Water , which is sold throughout the U.S. at pharmacies and grocery stores. The combination of herbal and organic ingredients found in the product are supposed to aid in alleviating gas and stomach discomfort primarily in young children.

Cases of infants having difficulty swallowing the organic medication have been reported, resulting in the voluntary recall. Undissolved citrus has been determined to have been the culprit in these cases. The product is also widely used by adults, and its been recommended that people who currently have the medication dispose of it.

FDA

To report an occurrence of any adverse reaction to this product, call 800-332-1088.