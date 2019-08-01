Remember When: Goats Took Over Boise

It is hard to believe it has been a year already. One year ago on August 3rd, a couple hundred goats took over the city of Boise. Do you remember this?

Honestly, I am not even sure what authorities could do except try to find these goats their home. If memory serves correctly, they got out of the fence at their goat farm. I am not sure how you even wrangle 200 goats but I bet it would be a blast to watch.

Did you know anyone effected by the massive Boise Goat Invasion of 2018? The better question is, if this were to happen here, would I get in trouble for keeping one or two, or twelve?