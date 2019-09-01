Rick Ross Admits Codeine Abuse Caused His Seizures

Rick Ross tells all in his new memoir ,Hurricanes, which hits bookstores on Tuesday (Sept. 3). In his autobiography, the Miami rapper gets candid about his past health scares including the abuse of codeine that led to his seizures.

In an interview with People published on Friday (Aug. 30), Ross reveals the real reason why multiple seizures in 2018 left him hospitalized.

“It was the codeine,” he admitted, adding that he was drinking large amounts of the prescription cough syrup to cope with the stress. “That mixed with the things I was drinking, the other drugs I was doing, and on top of not resting. [I don’t think] one particular thing would have killed me. But everything combined?”

Ross went on to explain that he wouldn’t follow the doctor’s orders to take proper medication for his seizures, which exacerbated his health problems. “I went I don’t know how long without taking the medication to prove to myself I’m stronger than these other people this shit was diagnosed for,” he told People.

In the end, Rozay said, “I ended up back in the hospital in a worse condition.”

The MC also clarified that he didn't suffer a heart attack and he was never placed on an ECMO machine, which is used to support the function of his heart and lungs.

Healthy and looking very stealth, Ross is no longer using codeine and is on a strict diet that includes eating his vegetables and getting plenty of rest.

“I think it’s a triumph,” he said of his new lease on life. “Everybody don’t admit rising from failure.”

If you want to purchase Rick Ross' autobiography Hurricanes, head over to Amazon.com.