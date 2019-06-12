A few months ago, we had a little fun trying to figure out how "Old Boise" you were. Were you "Old Boise" enough to remember Roaring Springs Opening Day?

The #1 song in the country from was Jennifer Lopez's "If You Had My Love." Disney's Tarzan was the #1 movie. The date was Saturday, June 19, 1999. You know what that means right? This year Roaring Springs is turning 20 and they're throwing back their prices to the original price of admission for one week to celebrate! If you're a parent, you know that trying to keep the kids entertained during summer break can get expensive so any chance you have to save on tickets, you're all about right now.

Starting Thursday, June 13 guests can enjoy a full day's admission or PM Plunge ticket for just $20 + tax. The deal runs all the way through their big 20th Anniversary Party on Wednesday, June 19! At the party, you'll have a chance to score free birthday cake and commemorative beach balls while supplies last. They'll also have some of your kids favorite princesses and super heroes like Moana, Ariel and Spider-man available to take photos with your minis from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The evening wraps up with a concert on the Wave Pool stage by Logan Johnson, the Boise native who made it the Top 20 on this year's season of American Idol and hands down, THE best cover band in the Treasure Valley, Pilot Error starting at 6 p.m.