Rumors Aren’t True: Gerties Is Open And Ready For You

We have been asked by several people if we knew that Gerties was closed. I was so sad to hear the rumor and reached out for myself. GOOD NEWS! The rumors aren't true and Gerties is in fact open for business.

Gerties Brick Oven Cookery in Twin Falls is open and you can go in and gorge yourself on copious amounts of pizza, pasta and salad. The restaurant also said, according to their Facebook page, that you can order for pickup as well.

Unfortunately, according to their Facebook page it looks like the one in Rupert will not open. Hopefully business will pick back up and they can get the ball rolling there again as well.

Gerties was one of the first places I ate when I first moved here. Not only can you try a ton of different unique pizzas, but they have a pretty good salad bar and you can order a beer in a mug the size of your head. I am not exaggerating. Plus it is all for a pretty good price.

We hate to see anything close, especially when it is something out of the business' control like the Coronavirus pandemic and the forced shut down. We want everyone to know which businesses are open and ready for customers. Put Gerties on the list of places open and ready to serve you.