Shoshone-Bannock Casino Opening May 19th

The Shoshone Bannock Casino Hotel has announced they will be reopening Tuesday, May 19th under strict guidelines. The casino in Fort Hall will be limiting their capacity to 50% among other rules for their visitors to follow.

According to their website, new rules will include:

No eating or drinking on the gaming floor

No smoking on the gaming floor

All guests must wear masks on the property

Guests must stop at their checkpoints when they get to the property.

Guests must play with their own Players Club cards

Temperature checks will be required at the entrance

They have also adopted a "play at your own risk" policy basically stating that if you go on their property they are not responsible if for some reason you become ill. They will be cleaning and maintaining a clean environment. It will be the visitors responsibility to make sure that they properly distance themselves from other gamblers.

If you get hungry, you can still order from the grill for to go orders only. Hand sanitizer stations will be distributed throughout the property. Right now you cannot stay in the RV park, but that is tentatively opening May 30th.

You can book an appointment at their spa but not all services will be available. You are going to have to give them a call to see what services are provided.

Bingo will remain closed until further notice. Sad panda.

There are lots of rules and regulations that we could not fit. If you want more information go to their website or read their press release.