So. Idaho Girl Dies After Fall From Tree; Her Organs Save 4 Lives

A southeast Idaho girl that fell from a tree and suffered a major brain injury has passed away. Her organs were used to save the lives of four people and help restore the vision of another.

Shaylyn Bergeson succumb to her injuries just before 9 p.m. on August 1, 2019, according to an update given by the organizer of her GoFundMe page. The account was set up shortly after she was life-flighted to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City.

Shaylyn fell from a tree on her property near the city of Rexburg on July 29, 2019. She landed on a piece of metal that entered her skull, according to further information on GoFundMe.

The family is nearing their goal of $20,000 to help with hospital costs. We would like to offer our sincere condolences to the family of this young girl. Her accident has resulted in an incredible contribution to others suffering from life-threatening conditions.

May God bless the Bergeson family.