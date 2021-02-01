Soar Above Owyhee Mountains & Beyond On SW Idaho Helicopter Tour

If you're looking for a truly unique adventure just two hours west of Twin Falls, a helicopter tour company based in Caldwell provides groups the opportunity to experience an unforgettable birds eye view of southwest Idaho.

I've never taken a ride in a helicopter in my life. This is largely due to the fact that heights have been a legitimate fear of mine for as long as I can remember. That doesn't mean I could not be talked into it if it meant getting the chance to fly over the beautiful Owyhee Mountains and river in southwest Idaho with friends or family.

These mountains span 40 miles, and cross into the Oregon border. The terrain offers views of lakes, rivers and volcanic fields, making this small section of the Gem State unique to itself. The Owyhee Mountains are just one destination an aviation company in Caldwell offer as weekly tour flights.

Silverhawk Aviation not only offers amazing tours throughout the region, but also is a training center for those who would like to pursue helicopter or airplane flight. Caldwell is located 150 miles northwest of Twin Falls.

Tour options for groups of up to four include the Black Canyon Reservoir, Snake River Wine Region and flights over the city of Boise. These 30, 45 or 60 minutes flights range in price from $170 t0 $850.

A YouTube upload from a few years back gives viewers an incredible vantage point of the Owyhee Mountains and river, which extend from southwest Idaho into eastern Oregon. To get more information on tours, charters or training, call 208-453-8577.

