Southern Idaho Home For Sale With A Beautiful Unique Feature

My wife and I have no desire to move again...ever. But every once in a while a house pops up for sale in Southern Idaho that makes you question everything. You think you could deal with the stress and headache and general pain of moving for the right change. We had that moment recently with a house that a friend showed us in Kimberly . Luckily the coolness of the house was overshadowed by our true desires to stay put where we are.

But, really this house has some cool features! It looks like the downstairs areas have been pretty much redone and the upstairs looks good but definite room to personalize for whoever buys this house. The real draw for us was the extremely unique atrium feature. This room looks like it is out of a fairy tale movie.

The house also has a sauna room, five bedrooms, three and a half baths, and three acres of land. Would you buy a house because it had one really cool feature you loved? What made you love the house you own now?

Here are a few more highlight pictures of the house in Kimberly and you can see the full gallery on the Trulia listing site .