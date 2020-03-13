St. Patrick’s Day Parade Cancelled In Downtown Twin Falls

The parade on St. Patrick's Day in downtown Twin Falls has been cancelled. However, other events like the beer crawl on Saturday and the street party will still be happening.

Originally, the city said that unless the governor sent out a request to cancel all mass gathering they would not force the parade to be shut down. However, they did ask O'Dunkens to voluntarily cancel this years parade due to the Coronavirus and they obliged.

Again, the parade may be cancelled but there will still be events like the beer crawl and night party. The city still allowed the permit for street closures so you can still have a great time.

If you have any plans this weekend for either travel, concerts, shows etc I would make sure that event is still happening before you make the drive. Many events across the country are being cancelled.

We will keep you posted on more information as it becomes available.